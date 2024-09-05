Blue Eagle Services provides quality consulting services, specializing in the areas of safety and security, to numerous public and private entities. We utilize industry experts to deliver high quality, affordable solutions.
Blue Eagle Services provides industry leading training to Law Enforcement, Security Personnel and Private Sector businesses. Our certified instructors combine concepts with real world experience to provide engaging and meaningful training.
Blue Eagle Services provides second to none investigative services to our clients. Our highly skilled and well respected investigators utilize their vast repertoire of skills, contacts and databases to solve your investigative needs.
Let us help you develop a comprehensive plan to address and prevent security concerns at your business or residence. Together we can provide a safe secure environment for all.
Let us help you be prepared to respond to any disaster that may strike our community. Our team is trained in disaster response and we have the necessary skills and resources to help you develop an effective plan.
Let us assess your site to help you locate potential areas of concern for the safety and security of your building or structure. Whether you are just breaking ground on a new project or have well established facility our site assessors can help you determine areas of concern and develop solutions.
Let us help you get the most out of your existing security measures. Don't just hire a security patrol or stick up random cameras, let our experts utilize real life experiences along with crime statistics and technology to get you the best possible outcome.
For questions, pricing or more information contact Mike@BlueEagleMO.com
We provide high quality training solutions for both the public and private sectors.
We have an extensive course catalog to fit your training needs. Below you will find some of our currently scheduled classes.
Please contact us to register Training@BlueEagleMo.com
Lake St. Louis, MO Missouri Eastern Police Academy
*Sworn Law Enforcement Only*
Promotional processes vary by agency and rank, but several core areas remain constant for the professional can...
Lake St. Louis, MO Missouri Eastern Police Academy
Maryland Heights, MO Maryland Heights Gov't Cntr
*Sworn Law Enforcement Only*
This course brings practical application search warrant techniques, skills, practices, and law to the novice i...
Maryland Heights, MO Maryland Heights Gov't Cntr
We offer a wide range of investigative services to meet the needs of our clients. Our highly trained and highly skilled investigators will leverage our vast contact network while utilizing the latest techniques and technology to conduct your investigation.
For specific services, prices or more information contact JonH@BlueEagleMO.com
Blue Eagle Services was formed in 2019 by a group of seasoned Law Enforcement Professionals to serve public and private sector clients in the eastern Missouri and southern Illinois area. Since then we have completed hundreds of investigations, trainings and consulting projects with high quality results at an affordable price.
St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Blue Eagle Services LLC
